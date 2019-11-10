Pat Shurmur on concern for job: My concern is putting a winning team on field

Getty Images

When Giants head coach Pat Shurmur was asked about his job security this week, his answer included saying he’s “built for this.”

That’s the same thing Ben McAdoo said shortly before he was fired as the Giants head coach with four games left in his second season. Shurmur has six games left in his second season, but plenty of people are wondering if he might get the McAdoo treatment over the bye week.

Shurmur’s team continued to be built for losing on Sunday and it was a 1-7 Jets team that handed the Giants a defeat at MetLife Stadium this time around. That’s never a game a Giants coach wants to lose and it’s especially not one to lose when you’re 7-18 since taking the job, but that’s just what happened to Shurmur and he said it isn’t making him sweat about his future with the team.

“My concern is putting a team on the field that’s going to win a football game,” Shurmur said. “It’s a one week concern getting ready to play the next opponent and put a winning performance on the field. That’s my concern.”

Reporters at the game noted that Giants co-owner John Mara looked angry on his way out of the locker room after the game and one imagines he’ll be sharing some thoughts with Shurmur about his concerns regarding how bad the 2-8 football team has been this year.