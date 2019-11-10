Patrick Mahomes avoids interception, throws TD in return to game action

Getty Images

The Chiefs gave Patrick Mahomes the chance to throw the ball on their first offensive play of Sunday’s game and it almost turned out to be a disastrous outcome for the offense.

Mahomes rolled out and threw the ball deep down the middle for Tyreek Hill, but Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro stepped in front of the wideout for what was ruled an interception. A replay review showed the ball hit the ground before Vaccaro secured it, however, and the Chiefs would get another chance.

Mahomes hit Sammy Watkins for a first down on the next play and then capped an 11-play drive with a three-yard scoring toss to tight end Travis Kelce. Harrison Butker‘s extra point put the Chiefs up 7-0 with just over five minutes off the clock.

Mahomes missed the last two games after dislocating his kneecap in Week Seven. He was 6-of-8 for 57 yards overall on the drive.