Patrick Mahomes’s knee is “doing fine”

The Chiefs got quarterback Patrick Mahomes back in the lineup on Sunday and he certainly didn’t look like he was having any issues with his knee during the game.

Mahomes missed two games after dislocating his kneecap in Week Seven and returned to action by completing 36-of-50 passes for 446 yards and three touchdowns. One of those touchdowns came on a throw to Mecole Hardman that Mahomes delivered while jumping in the air inside a collapsing pocket, which seemed like a good sign that all was well physically.

Mahomes confirmed he was feeling no pain after the game.

“The knee is doing fine,” Mahomes said, via the Kansas City Star. “Just how we expected going into the game. Give credit to the trainers and the training staff for getting me ready to play. The knee feels fine, and I’m glad to get through another game.”

The Chiefs had a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter of the game, but gave up a pair of touchdowns to the Titans and saw two field goal attempts go haywire on the way to a 35-32 loss. Mahomes will try to put up the same kind of numbers in a winning effort next weekend.