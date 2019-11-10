Ravens need only five plays for an early touchdown

Getty Images

Well, that was easy.

The Ravens almost scored on their first play. They almost scored on the next three plays, too.

Finally, on their fifth play, the Ravens got into the end zone.

Mark Andrews completed the 75-yard drive with a 2-yard reception. He also had a 19-yard catch in the drive.

The Ravens opened the game with a 49-yard pass to Marquise Brown, who nearly broke free for the 75-yard score.

Lamar Jackson went 4-for-4 for 76 yards and the touchdown on the drive. The only run was his keeper for a 1-yard loss.

Only 2:42 into the game, the Ravens lead 7-0.