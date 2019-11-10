Report: Cam Newton considering foot surgery

Getty Images

When the Panthers placed quarterback Cam Newton on injured reserve this week, General Manager Marty Hurney said in a statement that Newton would continue following “a program of rest and rehab” for the foot injury that shut him down for the year.

That program may wind up unfolding a little bit differently now that Newton is done for the year. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Newton is now considering surgery to address the problem.

If he does have the surgery, the recovery timeline is expected to be two or three months. That would likely leave Newton ready to go for offseason work and the question of where he’ll do that work should be a big topic of conversation early in 2020.

Newton’s heading into the final year of his contract and the Panthers would create $19.1 million in cap space if he moved on via trade or release. Many expect the Panthers to go that route, but there’s still much to play out before it will be time to make any moves involving Newton.