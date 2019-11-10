Matthew Stafford unlikely to play

Getty Images

The Lions are still more than two hours from announcing whether quarterback Matthew Stafford will be active today in Chicago, but it doesn’t look good.

Stafford is not expected to play today against the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Although Stafford was listed as questionable with hip and back injuries, there were indications during the week that he was feeling good enough to go. That apparently is no longer the case.

Jeff Driskel is next on the depth chart after Stafford. David Blough would back up Driskel.

Stafford’s current streak of 139 consecutive starts (including the playoffs) is the sixth-longest for a quarterback in NFL history and the second-longest active streak, behind only Philip Rivers.