Saquon Barkley goes for X-rays after Sunday’s loss

Giants running back Saquon Barkley had a brutal game against the Jets on Sunday and he went for some medical attention after the 34-27 loss was over.

Multiple reporters noted that Barkley went into the X-ray room as they made their way into the locker room to speak with Giants players. Barkley did appear to be favoring his left ankle at one point in the game, but Giants head coach Pat Shurmur only said that Barkley was “banged up.”

Barkley missed three games with an ankle injury earlier this year.

Barkley managed one yard on 13 carries against the Jets and he was pancaked by safety Jamal Adams on a strip sack of Daniel Jones that resulted in a Jets touchdown.