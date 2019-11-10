Sean McVay: Pulling Jared Goff for Blake Bortles was part of the game plan

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 10, 2019, 8:57 PM EST
Getty Images

On a third-and-2 in the third quarter of today’s loss to the Steelers, Rams quarterback Jared Goff went to the sideline and was replaced by backup Blake Bortles. Rams coach Sean McVay said after the game that he planned that in advance.

McVay confirmed that Goff wasn’t hurt and didn’t need to come out, but he wanted to run a play that he thought Bortles would execute better than Goff would.

“We just had Blake come in. That was the play that we had designed for Blake. It wasn’t anything where Jared – you know, he was good. He was OK. That was a play that we were going to get Blake involved in and that was part of the game plan,” McVay said, according to Cameron DaSilva of USA Today.

Bortles is a better runner than Goff, so perhaps it’s reasonable for McVay to think Bortles could be used to pick up a first down with his feet. It didn’t work, however, as Bortles kept the ball himself on a zone read play and came up short of the first down.

But given that the Rams just gave Goff a contract with $110 million guaranteed this year, it’s alarming that he’s reached the point where they’re pulling him for Blake Freaking Bortles to try to give the offense a spark. Goff did not play well today, and he hasn’t played particularly well all season. McVay needs to change some things up with the Rams’ offense — but preferably not by replacing Goff with Bortles.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Sean McVay: Pulling Jared Goff for Blake Bortles was part of the game plan

  1. Yeah, the Rams looked totally out of sync on that play.
    Plus, the defense had to suspect a run on that play as it was short yardage with a quarterback coming in cold from the sideline. I think Sean over-thought that particular play.

  5. Seem’s to be a pattern with the Rams. They made Gurley the highest paid RB and turned him into a committee back. Now they are going to pull Goff off for certain plays.

    The truth is that one of the keys to making the Rams great was all the talent was on rookie contracts except the #1 offensive line in the league. Now they lost half of their great offensive line and are having to shed players due having pay talent.

    That’s why you trade your 2 probowl corners for peanuts.

    The Rams are a downward spiral and it’s mostly out of McVay’s control. Next up, Jalen Ramsey on a $100 mill contract. Can’t give everyone record setting contracts but the Rams are trying.

  8. I think it’s great to get the backup QB involved in the game plan. I remember Bill Walsh getting Steve Young some plays when Joe Montana was still in his prime. It’s called being innovative. McVay is one of the best coaches we’ve seen in a long time. You can second guess every coach after every loss, and you can call the winning coach a genius after every win. Whatever floats your boat. I’ve never heard of a Monday Morning QB who was well respected.

  9. Not to worry, there is always someone else the bold and desperate GM-HC combo can go out and sign like they always do. Too bad Jalen Ramsey can’t throw passes.

  10. Goff was overrated from day 1. When Your coach has to wait til the last second to give you the play because you can’t read a defense should’ve been a clue. Now defenses don’t line up and haven’t since part way through last year. Since then his record is terrible. And so are the offensive and defensive lines.

  11. Not saying that was the right move, but it’s also not right move to play someone just because he is high-paid. You should play the players you think give you best shot to win.

  12. I still dont think bortles is as bad as people think. He put up 45 on the Steelers and went off that one postseason. I wouldn’t be surprised if he surpasses Goff. Goffs super bowl performance was all time bad

  14. Man, Gurley is done. No explosiveness.The oline is getting beat and can’t create holes through the middle. Its also why Goff can’t do anything. Plus there’s no respect for the Rams run game anymore. Can’t blame it in Goff.
    I knew they lost this game by halftime down one score. No postseason this year.

  15. Is as if they play Gurley just so he feels like part of the team. They need to make moves on the oline. That’s the key issue to everything wrong. They failed to address it and played their recent draft picks. Can’t be cheap on the oline.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!