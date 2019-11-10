Sean Payton: Saints didn’t play well enough to beat anybody

Getty Images

Sean Payton wasn’t going to complain about the officiating Sunday.

His own team gave him enough to complain about.

After his previously 7-1 Saints were rolled by the Falcons, Payton was in no mood for extraneous reasons why.

“We didn’t play well enough to win today — really against anybody,” Payton said, via Mike Triplett of ESPN.com.

That statement is true on its face, as the Falcons walked in 1-7, and a 13.5-point underdog.

But Payton wasn’t interested in talk of a letdown.

“Shame on us if we can’t get those corrections made,” he said. “And that won’t be a problem. . . . That’s one of those things in this game that creates a little bit of toughness and grit.”

There will be plenty of topics for Payton this week, beginning with their 12 penalties for 90 yards — including a costly roughing the punter in the fourth quarter. They also had three drive-extending penalties during a 17-play march by the Falcons in the first half.

But they also allowed the Falcons to sack Drew Brees six times, despite the Falcons having seven sacks in their first eight games combined.