Sixteen teams will have started multiple QBs this season by end of Sunday

Getty Images

Sunday morning’s news that Matthew Stafford will not start at quarterback for the Lions due to a back injury means that three teams will be starting a new quarterback in Week 10.

The Bengals announced that they benched Andy Dalton in favor of Ryan Finley ahead of their Week Nine bye and the Colts ruled Jacoby Brissett out with a knee injury on Saturday. Brian Hoyer will get the start for the Colts against the Dolphins while Jeff Driskel will fill in for Stafford.

While this will be a new experience for these teams, starting multiple quarterbacks has been common around the league. By the time Sunday’s games are over, sixteen of the league’s 32 teams will have started at least two quarterbacks this season. Fifteen teams started multiple quarterbacks last season.

Three teams — the Jets, the Steelers and Washington — have started three quarterbacks. The NFC West is the only division that has seen all four of its teams start the same quarterback in every game.