Steelers draw even with Rams on James Washington TD catch

The Steelers got off to a terrible start against the Rams on Sunday, but they’ve drawn even before the end of the first quarter.

Mason Rudolph hit James Washington in the end zone and Washington was able to get down in bounds for a three-yard touchdown. Chris Boswell‘s extra point made it a 7-7 game with 34 seconds to go in the opening quarter.

The score was set up in part by a pass interference penalty on Rams corner Jalen Ramsey on a pass that was intercepted by Nickell Robey-Coleman. Rams head coach Sean McVay tried to challenge that the ball was tipped at the line, but wasn’t allowed to throw a flag at that time and the Rams lost a timeout as a result.

Rudolph was involved in the rough start as well. Center Maurkice Pouncey sailed a shotgun snap over Rudolph’s head and Rams edge rusher Dante Fowler scooped the ball up for a 26-yard touchdown.

The Rams weren’t able to build on that advantage as their first two offensive possessions resulted in 36 yards and two punts.