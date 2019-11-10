Three Mitch Trubisky TDs lead Bears over Stafford-less Lions

Getty Images

Mitchell Trubisky can enjoy watching TV this week.

Trubisky, the Bears quarterback who asked that televisions be turned off in the team facility last week because he was tired of hearing about how disappointing he and his teammates have been, threw three touchdown passes today to lead the Bears to a 20-13 win over the Lions.

Detroit was playing without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, and backup Jeff Driskel wasn’t up to the task. But while the Lions can blame their offensive struggles on the absence of Stafford, there’s no excuse for allowing Trubisky to torch the secondary for three touchdown passes.

The Lions made a late run, with Driskel throwing a deep touchdown pass to make it close, and then marching the Lions down the field in the final minute. But a pass into the end zone as time expired fell incomplete, and would have been waved off anyway because Driskel was over the line of scrimmage.

The win improves the Bears’ record to 4-5 and takes them out of last place in the NFC North. The Lions drop to 3-5-1, in last place and out of any realistic hope of making the playoffs.