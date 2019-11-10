Titans pull off comeback, beat Chiefs 35-32

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes threw for 418 yards and three touchdowns in his return to the Chiefs lineup, but it wasn’t enough to get the Chiefs their seventh win of the season.

Ryan Tannehill took the Titans 61 yards in four plays in less than a minute and hit Adam Humphries for a 23-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left in the game. He then ran the ball in for a two-point conversion that put the Titans up 35-32 in a game that they trailed by nine points early in the fourth quarter.

Kansas City got the ball back and Mahomes hit Demarcus Robinson for a couple of passes to pick up 28 yards. That set up a 52-yard Harrison Butker field goal attempt as time expired, but the kick was blocked and the Titans got to celebrate.

The Chiefs looked like they would be able to put the game away after stopping the Titans on a fourth down deep in their own territory after the two minute warning, but Mahomes took a sack on third down and a field goal try went awry on a snap that holder/punter Dustin Colquitt seemed not to expect. Colquitt threw the ball away, but was flagged for intentional grounding to give the Titans 10 more yards to use for their comeback effort.

Tannehill made the most of that gift by running for 18 yards and connecting with Anthony Firkser for 20 yards to set up the Humphries touchdown. The quarterback was 13-of-19 for 181 yards and two touchdowns which provided nice balance for Derrick Henry‘s 188 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The win was Tennessee’s third in the last four weeks and leaves the Titans with a 5-5 record as they hit their bye week. They’ll return with four AFC South games in the final six weeks and try to make a similar comeback in the standings to the one they pulled off on Sunday.

Kansas City is 7-4 and they’ll be in Mexico City to face the Chargers in Week 11.