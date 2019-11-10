Titans say they timed Chiefs’ cadence to block last-second field goal

Getty Images

The Titans clinched their upset of the Chiefs today by blocking a field goal on the last play, and they timed that block perfectly.

The man who blocked the kick, defensive back Joshua Kalu, said after the game that he was figuring out the Chiefs’ cadence on field goals throughout the game. By the Chiefs’ final play — their fifth field goal attempt of the game — Kalu had it down pat.

“It’s the same: The cadence, the cadence, the cadence. They were doing the same cadence all game,” Kalu said, via Paul Kuharsky. “I kind of got a key to it. I was getting closer and closer and I made a play when I needed to.”

Failing to change their snap counts was a major blunder for the Chiefs, and the Titans capitalized in a big way. Kalu made the play to seal the win.