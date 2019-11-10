Vikings take 17-14 halftime lead over Cowboys

Getty Images

Stefon Diggs has had one. Kyle Rudolph has had one. Randall Cobb has had one. Amari Cooper has had one.

The receivers and tight ends in Sunday night’s game are battling for catch of the game.

Diggs, Rudolph, Cobb and Cooper all have made spectacular catches. Rudolph’s and Cobb’s went for touchdowns. Diggs’ and Cooper’s set up scores for their team.

Diggs’ 27-yard completion to the Dallas 26 set up a last-play field goal in the first half and a 17-14 lead for Minnesota.

Rudolph scored the first two touchdowns of the game, both on 1-yard passes from Kirk Cousins, and one of them a spectacular leaping, one-handed grab.

The Cowboys tied it with two Dak Prescott touchdown passes. He hit Michael Gallup for 23 yards and Cobb made a diving catch for a 22-yard touchdown.

The Vikings have 204 yards and the Cowboys 229 in what was an entertaining first half.

Cousins is 16-for-21 for 170 yards and two touchdowns, and Prescott went 12-of-21 for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

Cook has five catches for 79 yards, though the Cowboys have held him to 27 yards on nine carries.

Ezekiel Elliott has 12 carries for 37 yards.

Dan Bailey‘s 26-yard field goal against his former team is the difference so far.