49ers activate Garrett Celek

Getty Images

San Francisco tight end Garrett Celek appears set to make his 2019 debut tonight.

Celek was activated from the physically unable to perform list hours before tonight’s game against the Seahawks, a move the 49ers presumably would only make on a game day if it was because Celek was going to play in the game. After having back surgery in the offseason, Celek was placed on PUP at the start of the regular season. But he has been practicing and appears to be ready to go.

The move also almost certainly means the 49ers will be without their top pass catcher, tight end George Kittle, who is dealing with knee and ankle injuries. Kittle was listed as doubtful, so he wasn’t expected to play anyway, but calling up Celek suggests the 49ers need someone to take Kittle’s place.

The 49ers also released cornerback Dontae Johnson.