Aaron Jones: We showed what kind of team we really are

The Packers had a dreadful game against the Chargers in Los Angeles in Week Nine and the team’s effort and preparation earned a rebuke from quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers had a more positive message to send after Sunday’s 24-16 win over the Panthers. He said he thought the team “responded well” after last week’s loss and running back Aaron Jones said he thinks the team showed its true colors this time around.

“Great teams don’t lose two in a row. You saw how we lost one earlier in the year, came back and proved ourselves. And I felt like that’s what we did again today,” Jones said, via Jason Wilde of Madison.com. “Definitely, it was big-time bouncing back, showing the team that we really are and that last week was a fluke. This is the team that we really are.”

The Packers will try to keep momentum on their side through this week’s bye. They’ll return for a road game against the 49ers that could wind up looming large in the battle for position at the top of the NFC playoff picture.