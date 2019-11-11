AFC playoff picture: Steelers would be in

Getty Images

When the Steelers lost their first two games, and lost Ben Roethlisberger for the season, it appeared hopeless. It wasn’t.

In fact, if the playoffs started today, the Steelers would be in.

Here’s how the AFC playoff race looks through Week 10:

LEADERS

1. Patriots (8-1) The clear favorites for home-field advantage, although the Ravens won’t make it easy.

2. Ravens (7-2) Having the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Patriots gives them a chance.

3. Texans (6-3) The Colts’ loss to the Dolphins was a big win for Houston.

4. Chiefs (6-4) Still leading the AFC West despite another disappointing loss.

5. Bills (6-3) Not much hope of catching the Patriots in the division, but a clear path to a wild card.

6. Steelers (5-4) Credit to Mike Tomlin for keeping his team in contention.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

7. Raiders (5-4) Credit to Jon Gruden for keeping his team in contention.

8. Colts (5-4) Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins was a big one for the Colts’ playoff hopes.

9. Titans (5-5) Tennessee stayed in contention with the upset over Kansas City.

10. Jaguars (4-5) It’s a long shot they’ll catch the Texans, but they’re only a game out of the wild card.

11. Chargers (4-6) Even if they catch up in the standings, their 2-5 conference record is going to hurt them in the tiebreakers.

12. Broncos (3-6) The rest of the season will be about seeing if they have a young quarterback.

13. Browns (3-6) Beat the Bills on Sunday, but this remains a disappointing team through 10 weeks.

14. Dolphins (2-7) On a surprise two-game winning streak.

15. Jets (2-7) Jamal Adams said after Sunday’s game the Jets could still make the playoffs. He’s the only one who thinks so.

16. Bengals (0-9) The worst team in football.