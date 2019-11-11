As Giants players brace for change, Pat Shurmur remains resolute

Getty Images

Losing eight of 10 games is one thing. Losing to cross-town rivals whom the Giants regard to be inferior, crass, and vulgar in every way imaginable is quite another.

But lose the Giants did to the Jets on Sunday, an outcome that caused steam to emerge from co-owner John Mara’s ears.

A day later, coach Pat Shumur turned a little pricklier than usual in his day-after media session, when asked if he has spoken to ownership.

“Obviously we’re less than 24 hours out from the game and this is the second time you’ve asked me that question in 24 hours,” Shurmur told reporters, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “If I would have had that conversation, it’s not something I would share publicly.”

Shurmur publicly shared that he won’t be making any changes to the coaching staff. As Vacchiano noted after Sunday’s loss, however, the players seem to be bracing for some type of change.

Whether the change comes now or later, it’s starting to feel like the change will be Shurmur. He’s 7-19 through 26 games. Ben McAdoo, who took the team to the playoffs in 2016, was fired with a regular-season record of 13-15.

The end came at 2-10. At 2-8, it’s fair to ask whether Shurmur is getting dangerously close to the end of the road.