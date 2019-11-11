As Giants players brace for change, Pat Shurmur remains resolute

Losing eight of 10 games is one thing. Losing to cross-town rivals whom the Giants regard to be inferior, crass, and vulgar in every way imaginable is quite another.

But lose the Giants did to the Jets on Sunday, an outcome that caused steam to emerge from co-owner John Mara’s ears.

A day later, coach Pat Shumur turned a little pricklier than usual in his day-after media session, when asked if he has spoken to ownership.

“Obviously we’re less than 24 hours out from the game and this is the second time you’ve asked me that question in 24 hours,” Shurmur told reporters, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “If I would have had that conversation, it’s not something I would share publicly.”

Shurmur publicly shared that he won’t be making any changes to the coaching staff. As Vacchiano noted after Sunday’s loss, however, the players seem to be bracing for some type of change.

Whether the change comes now or later, it’s starting to feel like the change will be Shurmur. He’s 7-19 through 26 games. Ben McAdoo, who took the team to the playoffs in 2016, was fired with a regular-season record of 13-15.

The end came at 2-10. At 2-8, it’s fair to ask whether Shurmur is getting dangerously close to the end of the road.

  1. Pat Shurmer is an excellent coach who comes from a fine football family. McAdoo was one of the smartest coaches in the league.

    No coach could consistently win with this organization. The bungled OBJ situation, the higher ups mandating that Eli be benched last year and this year. Good luck finding any self-respecting coach if Shurmer is let go.

  2. I’ve always found him overrated, but I think Brian Kelly would be a good candidate for the next New York Giants coach.

    The Giants do not need a retread, or a coordinator who shined for one season. They need someone who can sign to a five year deal and hand the franchise over to, knowing it will be a near playoff team, but competitive year one, and then incrementally improve annually after that.

    The Giants might have their QB, they have their RB and a few pieces on offense and defense. They need a good coach and a GM who can hit on some draft picks.

  3. Shurmur is 17-41 as a head coach. The teams he has coached have always finished last in their division and his best season was 5-11. Someone said he is a fine coach? His track record doesn’t speak to that.

  4. The Giants need to do what the Niners did and give a head coach a 5 or 6 year deal and let him fill the holes in the roster. They have the QB, rb and a good receiving group. Let the new coach work with the GM to fill in the gaps. They aren’t that far off now. Probably 2 years and they would be contending.

  5. If Belicheck / Brady depart ways than Mara better do whatever he can to bring BB. BB has said that he would only coach for The Giants if he ever coached for another team.

  6. Losing to cross-town rivals whom the Giants regard to be inferior, crass, and vulgar in every way imaginable
    ——————————————————–
    Wow, that escalated quickly…

  7. Funny how the best of the best in the NFL once wanted to be part of the Giants, but that does not seem to be the case anymore. Could this really boil down to ownership and whether or not profit is the driving force? When I needed to take medicine at what was then the Lexus Club I realized there were no water fountains. Your need a sip of water to take medicine – $7.00 for a bottle of water please, (or whatever it was – some crazy number). Team was lousy that year too, and I could see the handwriting on the wall. Different times – different talent – different goals.

  8. I detest turning over coaching staffs every couple of years….to me that reeks of a franchise without a clue, and as a Giants fan thats just never been the way the team operates (other than McAdoo).

    With that said, I think that Shurmur likely has to go at the end of the season. He hasnt lost the team like McAdoo did, but he just doesnt appear capable of leading a team.

