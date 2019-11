Getty Images

The Falcons will play without running back Devonta Freeman for a couple of weeks with a foot sprain.

Tight end Austin Hooper also will miss some time.

An MRI on Hooper’s injured knee revealed a sprain to Hooper’s medial collateral ligament, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports.

Hooper will seek a second opinion to determine how long the injury will sideline him.

Hooper has 56 catches for 608 yards and six touchdowns, which leaves him on pace for career highs across the board.