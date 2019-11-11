Bears re-sign Bradley Sowell, again

Getty Images

On Saturday, the Bears cut tight end Bradley Sowell to make room for the promotion of linebacker James Vaughters. On Monday, the Bears cut Vaughters to re-sign Sowell.

The team announced the move, marking the fifth time this season they have cut and re-signed Sowell.

Vaughters played 13 defensive snaps and eight on special teams Sunday against the Lions. He made his NFL debut a week ago and played four defensive snaps and nine on special teams against the Eagles.

Sowell, 30, has played two games with one start this season.

For his career, Sowell has made one catch for 2 yards. That came last season.

But Sowell has played 102 career games with 25 starts with the Colts, Cardinals, Seahawks and Bears.