Bill Callahan names Dwayne Haskins starter for rest of season

Getty Images

Dwayne Haskins started at quarterback in Washington’s last game and he’ll start their remaining seven games if all goes according to plan.

There was a sense that Haskins would hold onto the job, but interim head coach Bill Callahan resisted naming Haskins the starting quarterback for any future games during Washington’s bye week. He returned to work on Monday with a different message, however.

Callahan said at a press conference that Haskins will be the starter for the rest of the regular season. He’ll face the Jets next Sunday to kick off that closing stretch.

Case Keenum started seven of the team’s first eight games with Colt McCoy also making one start before the 2019 first-round pick got his shot in Week Nine.

Haskins was 15-of-22 for 144 yards in that game. Washington failed to score a touchdown in the 24-9 loss to the Bills and the team has now gone 13 quarters without finding the end zone, so Haskins’s first priority is a pretty obvious one.