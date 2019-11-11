Brandon Brooks signs four-year extension with Eagles

Getty Images

Brandon Brooks tore his Achilles in a January playoff loss to the Saints, but the veteran Eagles right guard was able to return to the lineup for the start of the regular season.

He’s also returned to a high level of play and the Eagles would prefer that Brooks continue to wear their uniform for years to come. Brooks was on the same wavelength and the team announced agreement on a four-year contract extension Monday. Brooks’s current deal runs through the 2020 season, so he’s now under contract through the 2024 season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Brooks’s deal is worth $54.2 million with $30 million in guaranteed money.

“I don’t know what to say right now, really,” Brooks said in a release announcing the deal. “I’m blessed. After my first couple of weeks here when the Eagles signed me (in 2016), I knew I didn’t want to go anywhere else. I’m honored that the organization extended me early, with a year to go on my contract. I don’t know, man. I’m kind of speechless at this point.”

The Eagles will take on the Patriots in Week 11 and Brooks is set to make his 46th straight regular season start.