Brian Allen out for season; Rob Havenstein, Brandin Cooks out this week

Getty Images

This does not seem to be the Rams’ year.

A season after going to the Super Bowl, the Rams are 5-4 and in third place in the NFC West. And the injuries just keep coming.

Rams coach Sean McVay announced Monday that starting center Brian Allen will end his season on injured reserve.

Allen injured his medial collateral ligament Sunday, playing only 13 snaps.

The Rams also will have to play without right tackle Rob Havenstein for a couple of weeks. Havenstein injured his meniscus, leaving after 64 snaps.

McVay said the Rams are examining all of their options in the offensive line. Austin Blythe will start at center.

“We’re working through some of those things,” McVay said. “I think you got a chance to evaluate some guys yesterday, just based on the way the nature of the game went. I thought Austin Blythe did a nice job at center. He’ll step into that position. Austin Corbett did some really good things at that left guard spot. Then I thought – before he ended up having to transition out to the tackle spot – David Edwards did a nice job at right guard. As far as the tackle position – exactly how we fill that void from Rob – you could look at Bobby Evans, some other options. We’re working through those things right now.”

Receiver Brandin Cooks also won’t play this week, with the Rams already ruling him out. However, Cooks is taking steps forward in his return from another concussion.

“He’s feeling good, asymptomatic,” McVay said. “Everything is really in good shape with him right now, but he will miss this week again and then we’ll reevaluate the following week.”