Brian Winters, Chris Herndon to miss “extended amount of time”

Getty Images

If the Jets are going to make their playoff run, they’re apparently going to have to do it without Brian Winters and Chris Herndon

Via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.com, Winters re-dislocated his shoulder in yesterday’s win over the Giants, and coach Adam Gase said he’d miss “an extended amount of time,” which is likely the rest of the season. Surgery was mentioned as a possibility. Tom Compton replaced Winters after the injury.

Gase used the same language in reference to Herndon, who suffered a fractured rib.

Herndon caught one pass yesterday for seven yards, after missing the first nine weeks with a hamstring injury. It’s a disappointing follow-up to a rookie season which suggested he could be a real weapon in the passing game.