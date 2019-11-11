Bruce Arians: Jameis Winston has “really good chance” of new deal, if he continues on current path

Getty Images

The Buccaneers continue to underachieve, with a record of 3-6 through nine games. And questions continue to swirl regarding whether quarterback Jameis Winston will continue to be the team’s quarterback after 2019.

Based on what coach Bruce Arians has seen recently, Winston could earn that distinction.

“He’s taken us down the field to win or tie the game the last two weeks in the last two minutes,” Arians told Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America. “That’s the maturity of a young quarterback you’re looking for. If he plays like he has the last two weeks for the rest of the season, I’d say there’s a really good chance.”

If Winston continues to play like this, there eventually could be demand for his services elsewhere, which could force the Buccaneers to consider applying the franchise tag in order to keep him off the open market. Which would make it wise for the Bucs to move to sign Winston the moment they decide that they want him, in order to prevent other teams from deciding that they want him.

The numbers still aren’t spectacular for Winston, when looking at the full season. He has completed fewer than 60 percent of his passes, he has 17 touchdown passes against 14 interceptions, and he has fumbled 10 times, losing four. But maybe a second season of working with Arians is exactly what Winston needs to find a ceiling that has eluded him through 4.5 NFL seasons.