Getty Images

The Buccaneers announced Monday they were awarded offensive guard Aaron Stinnie off waivers from the Titans.

They waived center Nate Trewyn in a corresponding move.

Stinnie entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison, signing with the Titans in 2018. He has played four career games.

Stinnie has played 14 offensive snaps and 12 on special teams in three games this season.

Trewyn has never appeared in an NFL game.