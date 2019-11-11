Chandler Jones has a chance to lead league in sacks and forced fumbles

Getty Images

Chandler Jones led the NFL in sacks with 17 in 2017. He is on pace for 18 this season after two sacks Sunday ties him for the league lead with 11.5.

The Cardinals linebacker also leads the league with five forced fumbles. He has never had more than four in a season.

Only six players ever have led the league in both sacks and forced fumbles in a single season since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. Michael Strahan, Richard Dent and Derrick Thomas are on the list of players to accomplish the feat.

“That’s the thing I’ve been working on this whole offseason,” Jones said of strip-sacks, via Kyle Odegard of the team website. “If there is an individual thing that you wanted to point out, it’s the forced fumbles.”

Jones perhaps is under the radar for what he has accomplished since arriving in Arizona, but every other pass rusher in the league is trying to keep up with Jones.