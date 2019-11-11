Chiefs put Martinas Rankin on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Chiefs had offensive linemen leave the game with knee injuries on back-to-back plays late in the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Titans and one of them won’t be coming back this year.

Martinas Rankin started Sunday’s game at left guard, but kicked over to right tackle when Mitchell Schwartz had to go to the sideline for medical attention. Rankin went down at the end of the next play and needed a cart to take him to the locker room.

Schwartz returned in the second half, but Rankin was placed on injured reserve Monday. His roster spot will be filled with offensive lineman Jackson Barton, who had been on the Colts’ practice squad.

The Chiefs opened Sunday’s game without left tackle Eric Fisher and right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, so they were short on healthy linemen when Rankin and Schwartz went down.

Rankin was acquired in a preseason trade with the Texans that saw running back Carlos Hyde land in Houston. He started five games for Kansas City.