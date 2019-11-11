Colts optimistic that rest helped Jacoby Brissett

Getty Images

The Colts ruled quarterback Jacoby Brissett out on Saturday due to the knee injury he suffered in a Week Nine loss to the Steelers and it will be a few days until they have an idea about whether he’ll be back in the lineup against the Jaguars in Week 11.

Brissett practiced in limited fashion all of last week, which raised hope that he’d be able to play. It also limited the amount of work Brian Hoyer got with the first team ahead of making his first start of the 2019 season.

Head coach Frank Reich said Monday that Brissett will start against Jacksonville if he practices in full on Wednesday and that the team is hopeful that will be the case.

“If Jacoby is healthy, he’s our starting quarterback, and he’ll go,” Reich said, via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “We’re optimistic that the rest was helpful. We’ll get to Wednesday and see how he goes.”

Reich also said the team considers wide receiver T.Y. Hilton day-to-day after missing two games with a calf injury, so the team could get two big offensive pieces back this week.