Connor Williams to miss time after knee scope

Getty Images

The Cowboys will be down a starting offensive lineman for a little while.

Left guard Connor Williams injured his knee in Sunday night’s loss to the Vikings and he will have arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday to repair the injury. Per multiple reports, the hope is that Williams will be able to return at some point in the regular season.

Xavier Su'a-Filo filled in for Williams when he was injured in 2018 and will likely get the nod to replace him again this time around. Williams did not miss a snap on Sunday night.

Right guard Zach Martin also hurt his elbow against Minnesota, but, like Williams, did not miss any time during the game.