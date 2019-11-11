Darius Slay: It’ll be ugly if we don’t win out

Getty Images

The Lions lost 20-13 to the Bears on Sunday, which leaves them with a 3-5-1 record and losses in five of their last six games.

That’s left them with little margin for error if they want to extend their season beyond Week 17, which cornerback Darius Slay pointed out after facing Chicago. Slay said it will be “ugly” if the Lions don’t win all of their remaining games.

“We want to be a playoff team,” Slay said, via the Detroit Free Press. “That’s why I say we be ugly. If we don’t win, we’re not going to the playoffs. So that’s the whole thing. . . . It is tough. Being 0-3 in the division, it’s tough as hell. So, s–t. Like, there got to be some type of miracle happen. Everybody in our division need to just start damn losing except us. That’s how it got to work.”

The Lions are well outside of the playoff picture right now and they may be without quarterback Matthew Stafford in the coming weeks after he missed Sunday’s loss with a back injury. That would make winning out considerably more difficult for a team that wasn’t winning enough when they had Stafford in the lineup.