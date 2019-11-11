Davante Adams feeling more like himself

Getty Images

Packers receiver Davante Adams looked more like himself Sunday. He said he felt more like himself, too.

Adams caught seven passes for 118 yards. It was his second-best game of the season and his best game since returning from turf toe.

Adams said he will stay in Green Bay during the team’s off week to continue treatment on his right big toe.

Adams said he still has some soreness, but it is much better than it was.

“It’s 3 million percent better,” Adams said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Adams played 45 snaps in Week Nine and 54 on Sunday after missing four games with his injury.

Adams still has yet to score this season.