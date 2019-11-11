Devonta Freeman, Austin Hooper having MRIs Monday

AP

The Falcons posted the most surprising result on Sunday by routing the Saints 26-9 to snap their six-game losing streak.

The win came at a cost, however. Running back Devonta Freeman left the game with a foot injury and tight end Austin Hooper was knocked out with a knee injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that both players are having MRIs Monday to assess the extent of the damage. He adds that Hooper is expected to miss some time in what’s been a highly productive season.

Hooper has 56 catches for 608 yards and six touchdowns, which leaves him on pace for career highs across the board as long as he isn’t forced to spend too much time on the sideline in the coming weeks.