Devonta Freeman could miss “about two weeks” with foot sprain

Getty Images

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman left Sunday’s victory over the Saints with a foot injury. He had an MRI on Monday to assess the damage.

The results were fairly positive for the Falcons.

Freeman has a foot sprain, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports, and the running back could miss “about two weeks.”

The injury affects the toe more than the foot, according to Rapoport.

Freeman played 30 of 79 offensive snaps Sunday, gaining 48 yards on 13 touches.

Brian Hill was the recipient of more work in Freeman’s absence, getting 21 touches and 71 yards on 40 snaps.