Drew Lock to practice on Tuesday

Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock has been out all year since a preseason thumb injury, but he’ll soon be on the practice field.

Lock will practice tomorrow, Mike Klis of 9 News reports. Once Lock practices, the Broncos have 21 days to add him to their active roster.

At the moment the Broncos have two quarterbacks on the active roster, Brandon Allen and Brett Rypien, and two on injured reserve, Lock and Joe Flacco. Allen got the first start of his career last week and played reasonably well in a win over the Browns.

If Allen continues playing well, he may keep the starting job for the rest of the year. If Allen falters, the Broncos will likely decide it’s time to see what Lock can do.