Frank Clark has had pinched nerve, dealt with all season

Getty Images

Frank Clark was back on the field yesterday, but he said he’s been playing hurt all year.

The Chiefs pass-rusher said after yesterday’s loss to the Titans that he’s been dealing with a pinched nerve since training camp.

“I’ve been playing kind of timid this whole season,” Clark said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “That’s why I’ve been kind of slow. I’ve had a pinched nerve since the end of training camp. I’ve been playing through it. It just got to a point where the s— was so serious, it was sending burning sensations down my arm. My f—ing two fingers was going numb.

“I had to take precautions, get checked out and make sure everything that I was doing football-wise wasn’t going to affect my life after football.”

Clark missed the previous two games, but returned to the field, determined to push through the problem.

“I’m a football player at the end of the day,” he said. “So I’m going to play through everything. If they tell me I can go, I’m going to go. The s— is just frustrating, man. You don’t want to be hurt and deal with s— that involves nerves. That’s the nature of the game.”

The Chiefs traded a first-round pick and next year’s second to acquire Clark from the Seahawks, and then gave him a five-year, $104 million contract, with $63 million guaranteed.

He had a sack yesterday to move his season total to four.