Freddie Kitchens calls Antonio Callaway’s benching a one-game thing

Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway was expected to play in Sunday’s game against the Bills right up to the point the inactive list was released with his name on it.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens declined to elaborate on the reason why Callaway was benched after the Browns beat the Bills 19-16, but Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Callaway was left out of the lineup because he was “a few minutes late” to the game after parking in a different parking lot than he’d used in the past.

Kitchens didn’t confirm that particular sequence of events on Monday, but didn’t deny he was sending a message to the wideout.

“I don’t know if he got the message or not, but I’m not wavering,” Kitchens said on a conference call.

Kitchens also said that the decision to bench Callaway was a one-game thing. The Browns will play against the Steelers on Thursday.