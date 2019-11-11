George Kittle, Robbie Gould out for 49ers; Josh Gordon, Quandre Diggs active for Seahawks

Getty Images

With the signing of kicker Chase McLaughlin last week and the activation of tight end Garrett Celek from the physically unable to perform list on Monday, it’s not a shock that the San Francisco 49ers will be without Robbie Gould and George Kittle for Monday night’s matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Kittle and Gould were both listed as doubtful to play on Saturday as Kittle was dealing with knee and ankle injuries and Gould had an injured quadriceps muscle in his kicking leg.

However, tackles Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey, and fullback Kyle Juszczyk all return to the lineup for the 49ers after each missing several games due to injuries.

The Seahawks will see a pair of debuts on Monday night as wide receiver Josh Gordon and safety Quandre Diggs are both active for the first time as members of the team.

Diggs missed his first two games in Seattle due to a hamstring strain that followed him over from the Detroit Lions in trade. Gordon was claimed off waivers from the New England Patriots a week ago and is ready to go for his first game with the team.

Rookie guard Phil Haynes (ankle) and safety Lano Hill (elbow) were the only injury scratches for Seattle. Running back C.J. Prosise, cornerback Akeem King, wide receivers Jaron Brown and John Ursua and defensive end L.J. Collier round out the inactive for the Seahawks.

In addition to Kittle and Gould, the 49ers inactive include quarterback C.J. Beathard, defensive tackle Julian Taylor, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, running back Jeff Wilson Jr. and tackle Justin Skule. Witherspoon was questionable with foot/quadriceps injuries for San Francisco.