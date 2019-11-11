Giants sign Corn Elder, waive Evan Brown

Getty Images

Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins suffered a concussion in Sunday’s loss to the Jets and that may have been the impetus for a roster move on Monday.

The Giants announced that they have signed cornerback Corn Elder off of the Panthers practice squad. Offensive lineman Evan Brown was waived in a corresponding move.

Elder was a 2017 fifth-round pick in Carolina and he played 13 games for the Panthers last year after missing his rookie season with a knee injury. He had three tackles while playing 61 defensive snaps and 190 special teams snaps. He signed to Carolina’s practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster this year.

Jenkins and two other Giants who suffered concussions on Sunday — left tackle Nate Solder and tight end Rhett Ellison — will have extra time to recover as the team has a bye in Week 11.