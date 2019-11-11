Jadeveon Clowney’s fumble return cuts 49ers’ halftime lead to 10-7

AP

The 49ers were in total control. They’re still in control but no longer in total control.

The Seahawks have had no offensive success, but they made it happen on defense late in the first half.

Jarran Reed and Jadeveon Clowney combined to get Seattle on the board. On a stunt, Reed got to Jimmy Garoppolo for a strip-sack. Clowney picked up the loose ball and ran 10 yards to the end zone.

Clowney’s defensive score with 2:51 remaining in the second quarter has cut the 49ers’ lead to 10-7 at halftime.

Despite their offensive inefficiency in the first half, the Seahawks actually had a chance to take the lead before halftime.

DK Metcalf was about to fight his way into the end zone for a 27-yard touchdown when Jaquiski Tartt pulled the ball out at the 2-yard line. The play was reversed on review, with the 49ers getting the ball back with 1:04 remaining in the half.

The 49ers defense is showing again tonight they are for real, holding the Seahawks offense to three first downs, 89 total yards and no points while forcing Metcalf’s fumble and four punts. San Francisco also has two sacks of Russell Wilson.

The 49ers have made Wilson, widely hyped as the first-half league MVP, look like something less than a league MVP. He has completed 7 of 10 passes for 72 yards.

Garoppolo’s fumble was his only hiccup of the first half as he completed 12 of 20 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown. Deebo Samuel has caught four passes for 70 yards.

The 49ers have 171 total yards.