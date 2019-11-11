Jaylon Smith: Slow starts are unacceptable

Getty Images

The Cowboys fell behind the Giants 12-3 in Week Nine before finding their footing late in the second quarter and taking a lead before halftime of what turned out to be a 37-18 victory.

Sunday night saw the team get off to a similar start against the Vikings. They missed a 57-yard field goal on their first drive and then gave up touchdowns to the Vikings on two straight possessions to dig themselves a 14-0 hole. They’d get out of that hole and tie the game, but the Vikings moved back into the lead before halftime and wound up 28-24 winners.

Quarterback Dak Prescott lamented the early deficit, but said the team “gave ourselves an opportunity” after stumbling out of the gate. Linebacker Jaylon Smith was less forgiving of the team’s first steps on Sunday.

“It’s unacceptable,” Smith said after the game. “We have to start fast. That’s something that we hound on and preach on. Biggest thing is that when it’s Sunday, you have to do it. It has nothing to do with preparation or intensity. We really need to concentrate more.”

The Cowboys will be in Detroit next week as they try to find a way to play from in front rather than chasing their opponent for most of the proceedings.