Jerry Jones: Vikings physically took it to us

Getty Images

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said after Sunday’s game that his team broke the Cowboys’ will by running the ball down their throats, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones felt the same way.

Jones praised Zimmer after the game and said the Vikings won because they were the more physical team.

“I want to give Minnesota, Mike Zimmer and their organization a lot of credit,” Jones said. “They came out here tonight and they physically took it to us. We had a difficult time getting them off the field in terms of their offense, but to our credit, I was really impressed with how we came back in there and got back to where we could win a ball game that was really in doubt. It was really disappointing. I’m disappointed for these guys in here and disappointed for our coaches, but I can’t say enough about how Zimmer coached them up.”

Jones said Zimmer’s game plan made it impossible for Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys to run on the Vikings.

“Well I give Mike Zimmer and his staff a lot of credit. You basically could’ve put a sign on the

start of the game that said, ‘Zeke’s not going anywhere,’ and that was the story of the game. He designed a plan to win the game that way. We had trouble getting them off the field at times, and that limited us.”

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett can’t feel good about his own job security when he hears his boss praising the opposing coach for coming in with a superior game plan. Jones sounds like he was more impressed with Zimmer than he was with Garrett.