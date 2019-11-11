Jimmy Garoppolo’s three turnovers have given Seattle a 21-10 lead

The Seahawks’ defensive additions have them in the lead in the second half against the undefeated 49ers.
Jimmy Garoppolo‘s three turnovers have cost the 49ers the lead.
Seattle leads 21-10, having used Garoppolo’s two fumbles and an interception for 21 unanswered points.
Jadeveon Clowney, acquired in a trade with the Texans on the eve of the season, scored his second touchdown of the season. He got the Seahawks on the board with a 10-yard return of a fumble forced by Jarran Reed.
That drew the Seahawks to within 10-7 at halftime.
In the third quarter, tight end Jacob Hollister caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to give the Seahawks a 14-10 lead. It is their first lead of the night.
The three-play, 16-yard drive was set up by a 44-yard interception return by Quandre Diggs.
Jimmy Garoppolo sailed a pass intended for Kendrick Bourne.
It is the first game for Diggs with the Seahawks since they acquired him in a trade with Detroit on Oct. 23.
On the 49ers’ next possession, Clowney forced a fumble of Garoppolo. Poona Ford recovered at the San Francisco 24.
Chris Carson cashed in with a 1-yard touchdown run and a 21-10 Seattle lead to end the third quarter.
Clowney has three tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble.