JuJu Smith-Schuster: Jalen Ramsey’s right, I’m not Antonio Brown

Getty Images

In the days leading up to Sunday’s game against the Steelers, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey shared his opinion that Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster isn’t the same kind of threat that Antonio Brown was when he roamed football fields rather than the social media universe.

Smith-Schuster may not be Brown, but the Rams paid him close attention in Sunday’s 17-12 loss. Smith-Schuster saw frequent double teams while catching three of six targets for 44 yards and quarterback Mason Rudolph credited the wideout with creating chances for others due to the close attention.

Smith-Schuster benefitted from that when he was Brown’s running mate, but he didn’t have any quarrel with Ramsey’s comments after the game.

“He’s right, though, I’m not Antonio Brown,” Smith-Schuster told reporters after the game. “I will never be Antonio Brown. I am myself. I’m JuJu Smith-Schuster. I’m not as good as him yet. I think I still have time to proceed to get to his level.”

Smith-Schuster shared something else about what it is like being the No. 1 receiver in a game with Ramsey on the other side.

“He talks a lot. He talks so much,” Smith-Schuster said. “He said so many cuss words I’ve never heard of and I’m 22 years old. He’s a good player.”

Smith-Schuster will bring his new vocabulary with him to Cleveland on Thursday night as the Steelers try to run their winning streak to five games.