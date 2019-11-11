Kendrick Bourne’s touchdown gives 49ers 10-0 lead

Getty Images

The 49ers mean business, and the Seahawks now are on notice.

The 49ers have 19 snaps, 118 yards, eight first downs and 10 points. The Seahawks have three snaps, no first downs, 1 yard, four defensive penalties for 20 yards and no points.

San Francisco used three defensive penalties on Seattle to go 50 yards for a Chase McLaughlin field goal on its opening drive. The 49ers scored a touchdown on a seven-play, 83-yard drive on their second possession after the Seahawks went three-and-out.

Jimmy Garoppolo got San Francisco in position with a 30-yard pass to Deebo Samuel. Kendrick Bourne got the glory, with a 10-yard reception from Garoppolo with 2:03 remaining in the first quarter.