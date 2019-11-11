Kirk Cousins: Prime time win “step in the right direction”

Getty Images

The numbers were stark, and not in Kirk Cousins‘ favor.

Heading into last night’s game against the Cowboys, he was 6-13 in prime time games, and 1-7 in those games against winning teams.

So leading his team to a 28-24 win over the Cowboys allowed him the chance to change the top line, though some issues remain.

“I think I’ve played well in prime time,’’ Cousins said, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “Have we won them all? No. But to get this one was a great step in the right direction. Hopefully, we can get a few more here. We need to get a few more before the season ends.’’

“Well” might be relative, but he was fine last night.

Cousins was 23-of-32 for 220 yards and two touchdowns, though as the game went on it became more about their ground game. It’s a winning formula, as long as you didn’t spend $84 million on a quarterback you’re trying to minimize. On what would be the game-winning touchdown drive, he threw just two passes among their 13 plays, though he did convert the two-point conversion with a pass to Kyle Rudolph.

“It was just a total team win,’’ Cousins said. “We ran the football well, we didn’t have any turnovers, we had decent red-zone success, decent third-down success. Obviously, the defense came up big at the end .”

Of course, if Cousins keeps the wins in the team context, that means the losses go there too, which might keep some of the focus off his own role in them.