Lack of hustle landed Vernon Hargreaves on Bucs bench

Getty Images

In May, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said that cornerback Vernon Hargreaves did not take part in the team’s first organized team activity because he had to “get his mind right” before he could get on the field.

Hargreaves was able to meet that requirement and he’s been in the starting lineup all season. He did run afoul of Arians again on Sunday, however.

Hargreaves got benched in the third quarter of the game after a 55-yard touchdown by Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella. Arians said after the game that he didn’t think Hargreaves was hustling on the play.

“If that’s what Coach saw, that’s what he saw,” Hargreaves said, via ESPN.com. “There’s no arguing it. I need to hustle, point-blank, end of discussion. And I’ll get better. I’m sure I’ll talk with him this week and we’ll get things straightened out, and we’ll see where to go from here.”

An injury to M.J. Stewart got Hargreaves back on the field late and he was flagged for pass interference on a fourth down during the final Arizona possession. The team exercised its $9 million option on Hargreaves’s contract for 2020, although it is only guaranteed for injury.