Linval Joseph undergoes knee surgery

Getty Images

The Vikings beat the Cowboys on Sunday night without defensive tackle Linval Joseph. They may not have him for a while.

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Joseph recently underwent surgery on his knee. He practiced on Wednesday before missing practice on Thursday and Friday.

He apparently suffered the knee injury on October 20 against the Lions. He hadn’t missed a practice before last week.

Per the report, the Vikings are optimistic that Linval, who had a meniscus injury, will return “in the near future.” They host the Broncos on Sunday before a Week 12 bye; perhaps Joseph will be ready for the five-game stretch run that begins with a Week 13 Monday night visit to Seattle.