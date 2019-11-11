Marshon Lattimore “week-to-week” with hamstring

Getty Images

The Saints clearly missed cornerback Marshon Lattimore Sunday.

They’re apparently going to have to get used to being without him.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Saints cornerback is considered “week-to-week” with a hamstring strain suffered yesterday.

Lattimore’s absence was immediately felt, when the Falcons went over the top for a 54-yard gain to Julio Jones after he left.

The Saints have a two-game lead in the NFC South, with three straight division games before they face the 49ers in Week 14.